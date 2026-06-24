Zara billionaire Ortega’s Irish property assets hit €324m

Ten Hanover Quay was acquired by Inditex's majority owner last year in a deal worth close to €70 million

Billionaire fashion mogul Amancio Ortega’s Irish real estate portfolio is valued at €324 million, new financial filings have shown.

The owner of the clothing firm Inditex, which controls Zara, Bershka and Pull & Bear, has built up a large global property empire valued at close to €20 billion, including New York and London office blocks.

In the past three years Ortega’s family office Pontegadea has spent hundreds of millions of euro on Irish real estate to add to its worldwide collection.

New financial filings for his Irish holding companies show they control a combined €324.5 million of property.

Last year these properties earned Pontegadea a combined €19.5 million in revenue and after-tax profits of €5.8 million.

Ortega’s Pontegadea made its first move into the Irish real estate market in 2023 when it acquired the Opus 6 apartment block on Hanover Quay for €104 million from Angelo Gordon, a New York-based investment manager, and Carysfort Capital, the Dublin investment firm led by Michael Looney.

In late 2023 his family office paid close to €225 million for 1.2 million sq ft of logistics space at Dublin’s Baldonnell Business Park.

Ortega’s latest Irish property deal came in June 2025 when he bought Ten Hanover Quay, a 68,286 sq ft Dublin docklands office block, from Kennedy Wilson and the National Asset Management Agency (Nama) for close to €70 million.

Pontegadea Ireland Limited, which controls the Opus 6 apartment block, recorded a 5 per cent increase in revenue to €5.6 million in 2025 and after-tax profits of €3.7 million compared with a loss of €8.1 million the previous year.

The firm’s accounts also show the value of the apartment block rose from €92.3 million to €94 million in the year.

The Baldonnell Business Park logistic space, held in the firm FIF Property Ireland 1 Limited by Ortega, fell in value from €164.1 million to €159 million in the year.

The units, some of which are used by Amazon for its Dublin fulfilment centre, booked an increase in revenue from €6.9 million to €11.5 million in 2025. During the year it also record an after-tax profit of €1.1 million compared with a loss of €986,000 in 2024.

The first set of financials filings for Pontegadea Re Ireland Limited, which was used by Ortega to buy the Ten Hanover Quay office block, show it made €2.4 million in revenue between May and December.

The firm, which also recorded an after-tax profit of €988,000, has valued the office block at €71.2 million.

The 90-year-old Spanish businessman Ortega has established himself as one of the richest people globally, valued at close to €110 billion.

His moves in the property market have been funded largely by billions of euros of dividends he has earned from his majority stake in Inditex, a company valued at close to €170 billion.

In March it was reported Ortega was in line to earn a company record €3.23 billion in dividends this year from Inditex, slightly more than the €3.1 billion dividend handed to him last year.