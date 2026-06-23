‘Witch hunt’ at WRC after adjudicator used internal data in his employment rights claim, hearing told

A Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) official sparked off a “witch hunt” after producing statistics in an equality claim suggesting he had more success mediating between workers and employers than three woman colleagues promoted ahead of him, his lawyer has said. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) official sparked off a “witch hunt” after producing statistics in an equality claim suggesting he had more success mediating between workers and employers than three woman colleagues promoted ahead of him, his lawyer has said.

The head of the WRC’s mediation division has told a hearing she suspected a data breach because it doesn’t routinely keep a tally of the success rates of its mediators.

However, she said the figures were “95 per cent” accurate.

Sylda Langford was giving evidence on Monday at a WRC hearing into complaints brought by WRC adjudicator Seamus Clinton under the Employment Equality Act 1998, the Protection of Employees (Provision of Information and Consultation) Act 2006, and the Protected Disclosures Act 2014 against the Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment.

Clinton and another adjudicator, Andrew Heavey, were among ten applicants – five men and five women – to apply for three senior posts as regional managers overseeing the WRC’s conciliation and mediation services (CAMS) in October, 2024, the tribunal has heard.

Only one of the men was shortlisted, and three women were ultimately appointed, according to data obtained by Clinton when he initiated an equality case.

His claim is that he suffered less favourable treatment when he was not shortlisted for interview – and that that this may have been whistleblower penalisation, gender discrimination, or penalisation for acting as a staff representative in a campaign for a pay boost for adjudicators.

While his case was at hearing, Clinton referred a further complaint under the Employment Equality Act 1998 alleging that he was penalised for pursuing an equality claim when mediation work was withdrawn from him earlier this year.

The State has said Clinton’s access to a key mediation database had to be cut off to shield service users from a suspected data breach after his legal team included statistics drawn from a WRC mediation database in legal filings.

The papers, filed the day before Clinton’s case opened in public on 19th December last year, included percentage “success rates” at mediation in 2024 for the WRC adjudicators who had gone for the regional manager jobs.

The tribunal heard that in these figures, a successful mediation was determined as one which had the status of “resolved”, meaning that there was an agreed outcome.

Heavey – who told the WRC he put the figures together – had achieved agreed resolutions to employment disputes in 67 per cent and Clinton 59 per cent, according to the legal submission.

Ms Langford, the director of conciliation and mediation at the WRC, said she feared the figures quoted in Clinton’s legal papers pointed to a data breach at the agency.

“That is not a metric we measure, whether a mediator successfully resolves a mediation. It’s not a meaningful statistic for us ... the primary objective of our services is to direct cases away from adjudication,” she said.

She confirmed that she wrote to Clinton revoking his access to a WRC database on 23 December 2025. This was an “immediate action to mitigate the data breach” until she had an understanding of how it occurred, she said.

She denied it was penalisation. She said Clinton’s database access was restored on 23rd January 2026.

Clinton’s barrister, Michael Kinsley, put it to her that it wasn’t until April 2026 that his client was assigned to mediation work again.

Ms Langford said there had been no mediation referral to Clinton’s office in Carlow until February and that this had been assigned to the other official in the office.

Kinsley pointed out that Clinton could also handle online mediation work.

Ms Langford said her admin team was responsible for scheduling and all officials doing mediation “go into the mix” for those, with full-time mediators having priority.

Heavey said: “When I went into the [database] page that showed everything, all I had to do was count what was there.”

In cross-examination counsel for the State, Stephen Hanaphy , put it to Heavey that the percentages “weren’t available” to the interview panel.

Heavey replied: “Of course they were, they were available to everyone. Come 2025, they weren’t.”

Kinsley said that by not producing any witnesses who sat on the interview panel, the State faced an “insurmountable” obstacle in its defence.

“It was a witch hunt, it was a method by which Clinton was going to be retaliated against,” counsel said of the actions of the WRC in relation to the statistics.

Hanaphy said it seemed to be “a pretty short hunt” as the database access had been cut off for just one calendar month spanning Christmas.

The presiding adjudicator, Brian Dalton, has concluded the hearings and will give his decision in due course.