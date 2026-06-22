Apartment scheme behind target as calls mount for CGT cut

Data released by housing minister James Browne has shown €320 million, or 71 per cent of the budget, has already been committed.

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The State’s €450 million scheme that aimed to subsidise the construction of 5,000 apartments for sale to owner-occupiers is tracking in advance of budget, Killian Woods reports.

Data released by housing minister James Browne has shown €320 million, or 71 per cent of the budget, has already been committed towards only 2,662 homes and the rate of subsidies needed for each apartment is €30,000 higher than expected.

Killian Woods also reports on two pre-budget submissions by Davy and PwC, which have both called for significant cuts to capital gains tax (CGT).

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has signalled the government will reduce the CGT rate as part of the Budget 2027 package, with PwC calling for the rate to be slashed as low as 20 per cent and Davy asking for additional reliefs to help business owners.

In his latest column, John FitzGerald says strict guardrails need to be imposed on new data centre construction, only allowing them to proceed if they use 100 per cent green energy, to avoid this type of development impacting on households and other businesses in Ireland.

Security moats, data lakes and decision fabrics, Pilita Clark writes about the latest wave of business jargon and how a new study shows users of “empty corporate bull**it” are prone to being poor decision makers.

In an opinion, Irish Tourism Industry Confederation chief executive Eoghan O’Mara Walsh welcomes moves by the government to increase tourism numbers by 50 per cent, but warns there are not enough hotel rooms coming outside Dublin to meet that growth.

Martin Wall reports on a move by the Health Service Executive to bring in a company to battle on its behalf with private insurance firms to secure money owed for treatments in public hospitals to patients with private cover.

Dominic Coyle answers a question from the executor of a will about how funds from a family home sale can be divided up fairly between the siblings considering some unique circumstances.

Galway Food Tours founder Sheena Dignam tells Tony Clayton-Lea about her extravagant €4,000 purchase of a painting in Florence and her first job as a cheese server in France.

Proinsias O’Mahony says that while stock market volatility is not a new phenomenon, the gulf between winning and losing is at its widest in years.

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