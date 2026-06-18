Legal challenges to Dublin housing projects decline

The State’s Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (Isif) had invested in five companies named in the latest update of the UN Human Rights Office database of businesses involved in certain illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory as of the end of last year. Photograph: Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

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Legal challenges to housing projects in Dublin have declined significantly in recent years, data from a state-established taskforce has shown.

Research produced by the 4Dublin Housing Supply Pipeline Task Force, a state group established to track residential building, said the number of homes in Dublin’s planning system faced with a legal challenge fell 15 per cent year on year in the first quarter of 2026.

It said there were 2,876 homes facing judicial reviews at the beginning of this year in Dublin, which represented 6.2 per cent of unactivated planning permissions for new houses and apartments. Killian Woods has the details.

Directors of An Post are said to have questioned the purpose of and value of their roles at an extraordinary meeting of the board on Friday.

There is understood to have been vague talk of resignations and explicit expressions of frustration that the company’s board was not able to make key strategic decisions in relation to the running of the business because of difficulties and repeated delays in obtaining the required ministerial approval. Emmet Malone, Martin Wall and Jack Horgan-Jones report.

The State’s Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (Isif) had invested in five companies named in the latest update of the UN Human Rights Office database of businesses involved in certain illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory as of the end of last year.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), which manages Isif, told members of the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (Pac) of the investments in a letter this month. Joe Brennan reports.

Surging energy prices from the US-Israeli war with Iran will lead to a spike in costs for Irish households, which will all but wipe out any wage increases this year, the Central Bank of Ireland has said, even if the putative peace agreement reached last weekend leads to a lasting resolution of the conflict.

The regulator, which published its second quarterly economic bulletin of the year this morning, has increased its expectations for headline inflation in the Irish economy in 2026 through to 2028. Ian Curran reports.

Will a Middle East peace deal make any difference to inflation? Listen | 32:03

Australian financial services giant Macquarie’s European unit in Dublin has paid almost €190 million in dividends to its parent in the past two years as its move to set up a base in the Republic in the wake of the Brexit referendum a decade ago begins to pay off.

Macquarie Bank Europe, based in Dublin 4, paid a €67 million dividend to its Sydney-based parent last June, following the commencement of distributions in 2024 with €120 million handed over, according to its latest annual financial statement, filed with the Companies Registration Office (CRO) in recent days, writes Joe Brennan.

An important milestone in the development of the western tech scene was reached in April. PorterShed, a start-up innovation hub, turned 10, and its approach may have taken some inspiration from Moneyball, writes Emmet Ryan.

Rather than trying to copy approaches taken in Dublin or even London, with larger populations and access to more resources, PorterShed (and the wider western tech scene) has embraced the unique nature of its situation and forged its own path.

James Drum and Conor Coade were running their own businesses long before earning a living was ever on the horizon for most of their classmates.

Born on the same day just three hours apart, they became entrepreneurs at the ages of 13 and 14. Now 19, they are the co-founders of Rhycon, an autonomous AI appointments setter established in November last year. Olive Keogh reports.

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