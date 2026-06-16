Why the Irish are bad savers, and the lottery copies an advert from NZ

Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada 2, which helped to drive Irish cinema spending in May. Photograph: Macall Polay. © 2026 20th Century Studios

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Irish consumers spent big on restaurants, pubs, taxis and cinemas in May but pulled back on travel abroad, according to a data from AIB.

We are a nation of savers that are actually quite bad at saving, writes Conor Pope in our big personal finance read this week. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

Why is the National Lottery’s new ad campaign a copy of an old New Zealand one? asks Bernice Harrison in this week’s media column.

Who is Fin chief Eoghan McCabe? We chart the tech mogul’s journey from ‘shy kid’ to Trump supporter and the man who led the Irish tech firm’s €3.6 billion takeover by Salesforce.

In our Your Money Q&A, a reader questions why their bank will not allow them to add his wife’s name to their account. Dominic Coyle offers a view.

Italian lender UniCredit’s bid to take control of Germany’s Commerzbank has turned nasty. Cantillon explains the backdrop to this cross border battle.

Circle K Ireland chief Ciara Foxton has been promoted to key global role with the Canadian forecourt operator.

China has forged ahead on digital currency while Europe’s banks look on, writes Cantillon.

In Me & My Money, Sarah Slattery, founder of thetravelexpert.ie, explains how she uses her “phone for absolutely everything and could not run my business without it”.

The Iran peace deal removes a big economic risk for Ireland – if it holds, writes Cliff Taylor.