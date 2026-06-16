Circle K Ireland chief Ciara Foxton promoted to key global role

Ciara Foxton will also be responsible for the company’s business unit in Hong Kong. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

Ciara Foxton, Circle K Ireland’s managing director, has been promoted to senior vice-president of operations for Circle K mid-Europe and Asia.

She acted as managing director of Circle K’s Irish business for two-and-a-half years following a stint as the company’s finance director. Foxton previously held senior finance roles in companies including Life Style Sports, Arnotts, Kefron and Diageo.

“It has been a privilege for me to serve as MD of Circle K in Ireland and I have thoroughly enjoyed my time leading such a wonderful team of people,” Foxton said.

“I am proud of what we have achieved together, and the business continues to maintain a very strong position in the Irish market.”

While she was managing director of Circle K Ireland, Foxton oversaw the company’s acquisition of several locations owned by convenience retail group Pelco in 2024.

She was also at the heart of Circle K’s solar energy agreement with EDF Renewables Ireland, which has resulted in all 168 service stations across Ireland being fully powered by renewable energy.

“I am excited to take on this new opportunity as we roll out the Circle K brand in key markets in mid-Europe,” Foxton said.

In her new role, due to begin next month, Foxton will oversee the ongoing integration of the Circle K brand and business in mid-Europe following on from the acquisition of more than 2,000 locations from TotalEnergies in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg in 2023.

She will also be responsible for the company’s business unit in Hong Kong.

“I joined Circle K Ireland in 2018 just as the brand started to become visible on Irish forecourts and I am excited to go on the same journey again across Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg as well as supporting our leaders in these markets,” Foxton said.

Her successor will be announced in the coming weeks. Circle K is Ireland’s biggest forecourt operator and runs stand-alone retail shops here in city-centre locations.