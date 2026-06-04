BusinessCantillon

Ulster Bank bailout shortfall mirrors UK’s £10.5bn gap on NatWest recovery  

Ulster Bank wind-down leaves little scope for further gains

Cantillon's picture
Cantillon
Thu Jun 04 2026 - 06:002 MIN READ
The company that now houses the remains of Ulster Bank is called Ulydien. Photograph: Cyril Byrne
The company that now houses the remains of Ulster Bank is called Ulydien. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

A year ago this week, the UK government sold its remaining shares in NatWest, formerly Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), stemming from the £45.5 billion (€52.7 billion) rescue in 2008 of what was then one of the largest banks in the world – with over 40 million customers and operations in more than 50 countries.

The disposal brought the total recovery on the UK bank’s bailout bill to £35 billion – crystallising a £10.5 billion shortfall.

That compares with the £900 million profit recouped from the sale of shares in Lloyds Banking Group, which returned to full private ownership in 2017, nine years after receiving £20.3 billion in state aid.

The NatWest rescue “was the right decision then to secure the economy”, said UK chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves in a statement accompanying the sale of the last shares. “We protected the economy in a time of crisis nearly 17 years ago, now we are focused on securing Britain’s future in a new era of global change.”

READ MORE

Can a will made overseas delay probate of an Irish estate indefinitely?

Is the tech jobs market really as bad as we think?

Yes, AI could steal your job – the real question is: should it?

Brave new world of remote working in rural areas yet to materialise

The uncomfortable truth for UK taxpayers is that the NatWest shortfall will almost equal the cash loss it ultimately faces on its £15 billion (€17.3 billion) Ulster Bank rescue.

The company that now houses the remains of Ulster Bank – called Ulydien – disclosed in the recently-filed annual report for 2025 that it paid a €165 million dividend to NatWest earlier this year. That brings the total recovered from the former lender’s bailout to €5.25 billion.

There is little scope for NatWest to scrape much more out of Ulydien, which became the name of the subsidiary a year ago when Ulster Bank handed back its banking licence as it headed towards the final stages of its wind-down.

As of December, its net assets had fallen to €313 million. Deducting the subsequent dividend payment reduces the net position of the balance sheet to below €150 million.

All of which is made more galling for UK taxpayers by the fact that Ulster Bank accounted for only around 3 per cent of NatWest’s assets when the crisis hit.

  • From maternity leave to remote working: Submit your work-related questions here

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning