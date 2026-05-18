Anthropic to brief global financial watchdog on cyber flaws exposed by Mythos

Anthropic said last month that Mythos had “found thousands of high-severity vulnerabilities, including some in every major operating system and web browser”. Photograph: Marissa Leshnov/The New York Times

Anthropic has agreed to brief leading finance ministries and central banks on vulnerabilities in the global financial system’s cyber defences identified by the US technology company’s latest AI model.

Two people familiar with the plan said it followed a request by Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, for Anthropic to discuss the capabilities of its new Claude Mythos Preview AI model with members of the Financial Stability Board, which he chairs.

The FSB is a global watchdog that brings together finance ministry officials, central bankers and securities regulators from G20 countries. It includes officials from the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Australia and China.

Many of its members are increasingly alarmed about the potential risks that Mythos and AI models developed by other US tech companies could pose to the global banking system by exposing weaknesses in lenders’ cyber defences.

Anthropic said last month that Mythos had “found thousands of high-severity vulnerabilities, including some in every major operating system and web browser”. It added: “The fallout – for economies, public safety and national security – could be severe.”

Mythos has been released to only a limited number of organisations, mostly in the US, because of fears about the risks it could pose in the wrong hands. But this has left many companies and regulators elsewhere worried about uneven levels of protection.

Anthropic has been flooded with requests from around the world for access to Mythos or briefings about what it can do. It has agreed to provide high-level briefings to some non-US organisations, such as the European Commission.

About 40 organisations have been given access to Mythos, including Amazon, Microsoft and JPMorgan Chase, allowing them to fix vulnerabilities it finds. But Anthropic has agreed not to distribute it more widely following a request by the White House.

The FSB is working on a report outlining “sound practices” for adopting AI in the financial system, which it plans to release for consultation next month. Both the FSB and Anthropic declined to comment on recent communication between them.

Regulators have been urging banks and other financial institutions to check their cyber security systems and speed up deployment of software patches to fix vulnerabilities exposed by new AI models.

The UK Treasury and financial regulators recently urged City of London institutions to take “active steps” to mitigate cyber security risks in response to “faster and more disruptive frontier AI-driven attacks”.

But some authorities are sceptical that there will be a co-ordinated global response to the threat of AI given current geopolitical tensions.

Earlier this month, the IMF urged policymakers to strengthen international co-operation in tackling the cyber security vulnerabilities exposed by the latest AI models.

It warned that the new models “elevate cyber risk to a potential macro-financial shock”.

“Cyber risk does not respect borders,” IMF officials wrote in a blog post. “Emerging and developing countries, which often have more severe resource constraints, may be disproportionately exposed to attackers targeting regions with weaker defences.”

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026