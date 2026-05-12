Business

EasyJet founder’s group in critical trademark court challenge

Company argues that use of brand breached rights

EasyJet founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou‘s Easygroup claims a fundraising website infringed its trademarks in an Irish Commercial Court case with implications for digital business in the post-Brexit era.Photograph: Getty Images
EasyJet founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou‘s Easygroup claims a fundraising website infringed its trademarks in an Irish Commercial Court case with implications for digital business in the post-Brexit era.Photograph: Getty Images
Barry O'Halloran
Tue May 12 2026 - 14:091 MIN READ

EasyJet founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou‘s Easygroup claims a fundraising website infringed its trademarks in an Irish Commercial Court case with implications for digital business in the post-Brexit era.

Easygroup is asking the court to hear a claim that UK-based easyfundraising Ltd and its local subsidiary The Support Group breached its trademark rights by targeting Irish people through their website.

Haji-Ioannou’s group owns a website, EasyFundraising.ie, which allows customers book travel and accommodation and donates part of what they spend to the Red Cross.

The group argues that the defendants easyfundraising have been engaged in a similar business in the Republic since November last year.

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Its website allows customers book travel with Aer Lingus and Irish Ferries among others, and donates cash to some charities in the Republic, including Breast Cancer Ireland and several religious organisations based here, court filings state.

Easygroup wants the court to order the defendants to cease this activity and a declaration that its use of the easyfundraising name is a breach of trademark rights.

However, the defendants argue that the Irish courts have no jurisdiction to hear the case.

Their lawyers told the court on Tuesday that EU trade mark law stipulates that websites must specifically target customers in a member state before there are grounds to take action under the bloc’s trademark laws.

The “mere fact” that a website is available in an EU member state is not enough to warrant court action, they said.

More to follow ...

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Barry O'Halloran

Barry O'Halloran

Barry O’Halloran covers energy, construction, insolvency, and gaming and betting, among other areas
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