Pepper seeking to develop new lines of business

Whether you have €100, €10,000 or €100,000 to invest, there are options available to you, writes Fiona Reddan,

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Pepper Advantage Ireland, the loan services provider used by investment firms and banks, is looking to develop new lines of business to diversify as the post-crisis era of large non-performing portfolio sales fades.

The firm, which entered the Irish market in 2012 and is best known for servicing mortgages secured by collateral, plans to launch a new business – called Harbour Credit – aimed at managing unsecured consumer credit for banks, utility firms and semistate agencies, according to chief executive Niall Sorohan. Joe Brennan has the details.

Homes and businesses face rising food and electricity bills as energy prices increase on the back of the Middle East conflict, says the latest assessment of the Irish economy, writes Barry O’Halloran.

The economy on both sides of the border will grow this year but uncertainty created by the US-Israel-Iran conflict increases risks, according to the EY Economic Eye Spring Forecast.

Media regulators are facing 33 separate appeals from national and local radio stations against a €1 million hike in the annual broadcasting levy, after blocking their request for a collective appeal.

After a €471,126 rise in the statutory levy last year, the proposed €1 million increase for 2026 would bring the aggregate annual charge to €3.69 million, writes Arthur Beesley.

Inflation remains steady; and Conor Pope’s energy saving tips Listen | 31:09

The Republic’s public bodies’ insurer earned a surplus of €52 million last year despite payouts on damage inflicted by Storm Éowyn in January.

Member-owned Irish Public Bodies (IPB) Insurance, which serves State organisations and not-for-profits, said it earned almost €180 million in revenue from issuing policies in 2025. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Whether you have €100, €10,000 or €100,000 to invest, there are options available to you, writes Fiona Reddan in the last instalment of our how to invest series. So where should you put your money? And what is the best approach to diversifying?

Responsible artificial intelligence (AI) practices are still “in their infancy” in Ireland when compared to US counterparts, according to a report from PwC.

Few Irish companies have built the governance and operating discipline needed to make responsible AI work at scale, with resourcing a “key hurdle”, the report said. Colin Gleeson reports.

Asking the necessary questions in some cases is genuinely difficult and uncomfortable. It can look like prejudice. It can look like punching down at vulnerable people, writes Hugh Linehan in his weekly column.

But declining to ask those questions does a greater disservice to people with severe disabilities, potentially diverting attention and resources from evidence-based approaches that can actually give them fuller, more independent lives.

Arts and books coverage may be regarded as the “softer” end of journalism, but that should not mean that scepticism is an optional extra.

In Your Money Dominic Coyle answers a question from a reader who is trying to get her husband off the mortgage after a divorce.

The benefits of the UK being invited to the European Union presidency programme shouldn’t be underestimated. With the UK’s long-standing capabilities in a wide-range of infrastructure areas, a closer partnership is in the best interests of Ireland and the EU and can help us address the infrastructure challenges that we face today, argues Baker Tilly Ireland partner Aidan Scollard.

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