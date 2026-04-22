Dalata chief executive Dermot Crowley to step back from role at hotels group

Dalata chief executive Dermot Crowley will step down from his position at the formerly Irish-listed hotel group later this year, following a restructuring of the business by its new owners, Pandox. Dalata was bought by the Scandinavian consortium last year.

Dalata’s hotel operations are currently being separated from its property business as part of a restructuring put in place by Pandox. That is expected to be completed by the second half of the year. Under the deal, Scandic Hotel Group assumes operational responsibility for the hotels.

Mr Crowley and his, deputy Shane Casserly, had both committed to remain with the business to enable the transition and restructuring.

“After 13 years with Dalata, I have decided that now is the right time for me to step away from the business,” said Crowley. “I have every confidence that under the leadership of Scandic, the appointed operator, Dalata will continue to prosper.”

In a statement today, the group outlined plans for how Dalata’s markets would be led by Scandic should it exercise an option to acquire Dalata’s hotel operations.

Scandic said it expects to operate Dalata’s markets through a chief operating officer‑led structure that it has implemented across the Scandic group, with a strong local team in place. Current Dalata chief operating officer, Des McCann, will continue in his role.

Scandic Hotels Group president and chief executive, Jens Mathiesen, said the focus was to ensure continuity for the business, its employees and guests.

The Irish hotel group includes the Clayton and Maldron brands, with a portfolio of 56 hotels in central locations in Ireland, Britain and Europe.