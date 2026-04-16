HCS shareholders to invest more than €13m in firm to spur growth and open new Dublin office

HCS managing director Pamela Farrell said the new Dublin office was a huge milestone for the business.

HCS, the Waterford-based managed IT services company, has said it will invest €13.2 million into the business over the next two years as it looks to expand its footprint.

The company, which also has an office in Cork, will support the opening of a new office in Blanchardstown Corporate Park in northwest Dublin and the creation of 125 additional jobs, bringing its overall employee number to 175.

In a statement, HCS said the new roles will be in areas including cybersecurity, risk, compliance, digital services, enterprise sales and presales.

The investment will be funded by the company’s shareholders, who include former Evros Technology Group directors Pamela Farrell and Brian Larkin, who acquired HCS through their company Centric360 in 2024.

HCS said the new facility in Blanchardstown spans 4,500sq ft and includes “technology infrastructure and collaborative workspaces for employees and customers”.

The company has about 350 clients at present and is targeting revenues of €30 million by the end of 2028.

“This investment reflects our confidence that we are ideally positioned to capitalise on high-growth areas such as AI and cybersecurity,” said Farrell in a statement.

“This move marks a significant acceleration in our growth plans as we look to expand our teams and bolster our presence across the country. In turn, this will enable us to meet evolving customer needs and help them to stay ahead in increasingly complex work environments.”

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Farrell said the new facility in Dublin is an important milestone for the business as it looks to target the market in the capital city.

HCS employed some 49 people at the end of March 2025, according to its most recent set of accounts, which are unaudited and abridged.

The company had accumulated profits of €1.6 million at that stage. Farrell said HCS’s next set of results will reveal a 50 per cent increase in revenues in the year to the end of last month.

Farrell and Larkin were part of the executive team that sold Evros Technology Group to Eir in 2020 for €80 million. The business is now part of the Eir Evo division.

“As an Irish-owned company, we are focused on providing the capabilities and rigour that global organisations require, alongside the responsiveness and agility of a local team,” Farrell said.

“This investment will allow us to continue to build on our capabilities and service offering for customers.”