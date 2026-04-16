AI start-up Audrey raises $1.8m to grow audit platform

Ryan Loughran and David Burke have founded Audrey AI to address the gap in AI tools for financial auditing.

Dublin-based start-up Audrey AI has raised $1.8 million in pre-seed funding to build its AI for financial auditors.

The company is building a platform that automates manual work in audit engagement.

The cash will be used to fund growth in engineering and audit specialists, with the company targeting expansion in Ireland, the UK and further afield.

Founded by Ryan Loughran and David Burke in 2025, Audrey AI is targeting an industry that is still heavily reliant on manual work. The $100 billion financial auditing market has complex workflows and data that may not be suited to general-purpose AI tools.

“Developers have Copilot, lawyers have Harvey, but auditors still primarily work in Excel,” said Loughran. “We’re building AI that understands auditing deeply enough to raise the bar on quality, not just speed, freeing auditors to focus on the judgment and oversight that matters most.”

Audrey AI has developed an system that can deal with client data and apply audit procedures end-to-end, learning how each firm audits as it is used. The system has been piloted at top-10 and top-20 audit firms.

The round was led by Sure Valley Ventures (SVV) and Delta Partners, attracting support from Enterprise Ireland, former Calypso AI chief executive Donnchadh Casey and former Wayflyer executive Conor Jones, among others.

“Ryan and David have built something that doesn’t just automate tasks but raises the bar on audit quality across the profession,” said Dermot Berkery, partner at Delta Partners. “We’re excited to back them.”