PTSB to be sold and the coming inflation storm

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

It’s been one of the most closely watched sales of a company in Ireland for years. Austria’s Bawag has won the race for PTSB in a deal worth about €1.6 billion. Joe Brennan has all the details, including what it means for PTSB’s customers. Joe also has reaction to the sale, and explains who exactly Bawag are.

Staying with banking, UK digital banking group Monzo said it is officially launching on Tuesday in the Republic after 100,000 customers signed up to a user waiting list. As Ian Curran reports, the company is starting off with offers of free current and savings accounts for individuals and a selection of free business accounts, it said.

It has been the biggest story in the country over the last week, but as the fuel protests appear to dissipate for now, John McManus makes clear that the root of the discontent – inflation – is only going to get worse.

The years of conspicuous consumption may be behind us, with quiet luxury now the way for the wealthy to spend money. Joanne Hunt explores the trend in Money Matters.

A case taken by an employee against the State’s Corporate Enforcement Agency (CEA) has cost the organisation almost €334,000, correspondence with a Dáil committee shows. Barry O’Halloran reports.

In Commercial Property, Ronald Quinlan reports that the Knightsbrook Hotel in Trim, Co Meath, is on the market for €25 million, while preliminary data for the first quarter of 2026 shows approximately 560,300sq ft (52,054sq m) of industrial and logistics space was taken up across Ireland.

The largest broccoli producer in the State has said the Government strategy on targets for solar farms “is fatally flawed” and threatens food security when they are sited on “the best land in the country”. Gordon Deegan has the story.

Consumers are increasingly focusing on funding improvements to their homes rather than moving, given the housing shortage, according to new research. As Ciara O’Brien reports, the Credit Union Consumer Sentiment Survey found 45 per cent of Irish consumers surveyed are planning to spend a “substantial” amount on home improvements in the next two years.

Irish organisations are becoming increasingly concerned about attacks on mobile devices, new research has found, but a large number are failing to implement security controls that could restrict access to company data by personal handsets. Ciara O’Brien reports.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.