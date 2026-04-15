Mobile threat to Irish companies on the rise

Irish organisations are becoming increasingly concerned about attacks on mobile devices, new research has found. But a large number are failing to implement security controls that could restrict access to company data on personal handsets.

The Vodafone Business Cybersecurity Report found 70 per cent of organisations are more worried about security attacks on mobile devices than last year.

However, more than 40 per cent still allow personal handsets to have unrestricted access to company resources, including email, apps and company documents.

Moreover, 20 per cent of businesses said they failed to monitor proactively for security threats, and less than half have made security training mandatory.

The survey of 300 Irish SMEs highlighted the concerns among organisations, with 70 per cent increasingly concerned about phishing, data leakage, malware and spyware than they were this time last year.

About a quarter of Irish companies had a cybersecurity breach last year. The most recently published security data from the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity shows mobile-based attacks account for more than 42 per cent of all cyber incidents in the European Union over a 12-month period.

Among the top threats to businesses, Vodafone identified are phishing via WhatsApp, SMS impersonation, mobile malware, operating system vulnerabilities, spyware, network attacks and Sim swap, along with identity hijacking.

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The need for such protections has become heightened with the shift towards hybrid and remote work. Data from the Central Statistics Office showed almost one million Irish people worked in remote or hybrid arrangements in 2025, with an increasing reliance on mobile devices. However, personal devices often lack the protections found on company-issued equipment.

“With so many companies offering hybrid and remote working, employees are using their handsets to better manage their workload. Without enterprise software and sufficient mobile security awareness training, the risks this poses to companies are significant,” said Vodafone Ireland business director Jo Gilfoy.

“Irish companies must ensure their people are aware of the risks with mobile use inside and outside the workplace as they continue to navigate complex environments.”