Landmark Meath hotel and golf resort guiding at €25m

Having last changed hands for €19.5 million in 2017, the Knightsbrook Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort in Trim, Co Meath, is being offered for sale once more. On this occasion, the four-star venue is guiding at a price of €25 million through joint agents Savills and JLL.

The hotel’s guest accommodation comprises 131 guest bedrooms and 28 three-bedroom self-catering holiday homes and this is complemented by a comprehensive food and beverage offering, including Rococo Restaurant, Swifts Bar, Terrace Lounge, and Rooftop Terrace, alongside large‑scale conference and banqueting facilities with capacity for up to 1,800 delegates.

The Knightsbrook’s leisure and wellness facilities include the award-winning River Spa with 14 treatment rooms and a health club with an 18m swimming pool, rejuvenating thermal suite, a gym, and two dedicated fitness studios, which cater for the hotel’s guests and health club members.

Set across a total of 172 acres of parkland, the resort also features a championship 18-hole golf course designed by Christy O’Connor jnr, along with a golf clubhouse complete with a meeting suite and pro shop.

While the Knightsbrook Hotel operates as part of the family-owned Cusack Hotel Group, which also includes the Castle Arch Hotel in Trim, and the Ardboyne and Newgrange Hotels, both in Navan, it has been under the ownership of a group of private Irish investors since 2017.

The hotel and its resort benefit from strong demand from the leisure, corporate, wedding and golf markets. Situated just 50 minutes’ drive from Dublin, it is located at the heart of Ireland’s Ancient East, and in proximity to the Unesco world heritage site at Newgrange, which is one of the country’s most visited heritage destinations.

Tom Barrett of Savills says: “Knightsbrook has the potential to be one of Ireland’s leading resort hotels, combining extensive facilities with a prime location close to Dublin and the airport. Its scale and upside potential make it a standout investment opportunity in the Irish hospitality market.”

Daniel O’Connor of JLL adds: “The Knightsbrook is a large-scale Irish resort offering a variety of sought-after facilities including leisure, spa, golf and holiday homes. With significant performance growth potential remaining, we are expecting very strong national and international buyer interest in this quality and rare resort property.”

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