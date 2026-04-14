European shares gain on hopes of potential US-Iran peace talks

European shares have been hit by ongoing military action in the Middle East. Photograph: iStock

European shares rose on Tuesday, recovering from a sombre start to the week, ​as investors were hopeful about potential Middle East peace negotiations, even as the US implemented a blockade of Iranian ports.

The pan-European index was up 0.6 per cent ​at 617.58 points, as of 0717 GMT.

Sources familiar with the negotiations told ⁠Reuters that negotiating teams from the US and Iran could ‌return ‌to Islamabad ​this week, days after talks between the two countries ended without a breakthrough.

The development was sufficient ⁠to trigger a ​rebound in stocks, while oil prices ​retreated below $100 a barrel. Europe’s energy sector was down 0.2 per cent ‌on the day.

However, analysts caution ​that inflationary pressures from elevated energy costs will persist as long ⁠as the strategically crucial Strait ⁠of ​Hormuz remains closed to commercial shipping.

European markets have weathered significant headwinds due to the continent’s heavy reliance on energy imports.

Despite these challenges, the STOXX 600 index has gained about 4 cent year-to-date, slightly outperforming the US benchmark S&P 500’s 0.5 per cent rise over the same period.

Industrial and ‌technology stocks were ⁠up 0.9 per cent and 1.5 per cent, leading sectoral gainers.

Meanwhile, the personal and household goods sector led losses, down 0.4 per cent.

Among stocks, France’s ‌LVMH dropped 2 per cent after the luxury group said the Iran war shaved ​at least 1 per cent from group sales in the ​last quarter due to lower spending in the Gulf. - Reuters