Vertigenius raises €2.55m in funding round to support US expansion after FDA green light

Dublin-based medtech Vertigenius has raised €2.55 million as it expands in the US market and plans to create new jobs here.

The company, which has developed a new treatment for vertigo, is targeting what it says is a €3 billion market and a network of more than 5,000 clinics with its remote monitoring device.

The company launched the device in October 2025, following FDA registration. Twenty clinics in 10 US states are already using it to track at-home rehabilitation, with around 3,000 patients treated to date.

Vertigo affects 390 million people worldwide, with triggers that include concussion, traumatic brain injury and the natural degradation of the balance system with age. Although it can be treated successfully through a vestibular therapist and home-based rehabilitation exercises, Vertigenius enables clinicians to remotely monitor patients and adjust treatment through a wearable head sensor.

“By transforming real-time data into clinically relevant insights, providers can now proactively tailor treatments and significantly elevate the standard of patient care they are providing,” said Mark Barry, chief executive of Vertigenius.

“This investment marks an exciting new chapter for Vertigenius as we move into the world’s largest market for vestibular care. The early traction we have seen in the US validates both the clinical value of our platform and the commercial opportunity.”

The funding will be used to grow the company’s US commercial team, alongside hiring in clinical research, product research and development, quality assurance and regulatory affairs, which will be based at its Irish headquarters.

The latest investment round, which follows a €2.1 million round in 2024, was led by Atlantic Bridge, with support from Enterprise Ireland, MedTech Syndicate, Irrus Investments, Xcendra Ventures, Ascentifi and other investors.

Vertigenius is also planning further expansion in Europe in the next five years, with launches in other markets such as Asia-Pacific also part of its roadmap.

“Vertigenius is addressing a significant gap in vestibular care in a multibillion-dollar market,” said Conor O’Sullivan, investment director with Atlantic Bridge. “The team has built a unique platform that is significantly enhancing the delivery of vestibular care by supporting clinicians and patients between visits, and we are excited to back their US expansion.”

[ Irish medtech closes €2.1m funding round to expand vertigo treatmentOpens in new window ]