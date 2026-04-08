Fáilte Ireland spends €900,000 in two years on promotional photoshoots

Fáilte Ireland spent €900,000 across two years on shooting imagery to promote the State as a holiday location. Photograph: Martin Fleming

Fáilte Ireland spent nearly €900,000 shooting photos, videos and drone footage of the State’s tourist attractions and destinations over the past two years.

The expenditure included €49,000 on a “diversity and inclusion” photo shoot to ensure the tourism promotion agency’s content pool better reflected modern Ireland.

Another €195,000 was spent on imagery, video and drone recordings from Halloween festivals in 2024, including Púca, to encourage domestic short breaks.

Fáilte Ireland also paid €39,000 for a shoot in the Gaeltacht to attract visitors to Irish-speaking areas.

The agency said the material was used for its content pool, a free centralised, publicly accessible library designed to support national and international promotion of Ireland. Fáilte Ireland said that, on average, there were 120,000 assets downloaded from the site annually for use across the world, with that number “increasing year on year”.

A total of €485,000 was spent on content in 2024 across six different campaigns, figures released under Freedom of Information (FOI) show. Spending in 2025 was slightly lower at €410,000 and covered three major shoots.

Among the projects last year was a “seasonality photo shoot” across Ireland’s Ancient East, Hidden Heartlands and the Wild Atlantic Way.

Fáilte Ireland said it focused on attractions and activities that are “best showcased in the spring season” and covered 20 locations in 10 different counties. A further €166,000 was spent on the capture of new “Home of Halloween” content in 11 counties around the State.

A spending note said: “This content is needed to better represent Ireland’s growing tourism offering and encourage taking a break across different locations … at this time of year.”

Expenditure on a New Year’s Festival campaign was €44,800, according to the records.

For 2024, projects included ones focused on Halloween, another on New Year’s festivities, the Gaeltacht, and Fáilte Ireland’s diversity and inclusion shoot.

There were two further campaigns – a €101,000 spend on Ireland’s Ancient East and the Wild Atlantic Way in autumn, and €57,000 to highlight newly built or refurbished attractions at 14 locations.

An information note from Fáilte Ireland said: “The content pool enables organisations to enhance the consistency, quality and cultural authenticity of their marketing activities while reducing reliance on commercial stock libraries and associated costs.”

“The overall cost of a shoot, which includes imagery, video and drone for the content pool, may vary based on the shoot requirements, e.g. number of days, scale of cast, et cetera.”

Fáilte Ireland said the system was designed to be intuitive and efficient and offered users access to thousands of high-quality images and videos.