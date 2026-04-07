Bureau Veritas reaches deal to acquire Sligo-based Lotusworks

Lotusworks is to be acquired by France’s Bureau Veritas

French multinational Bureau Veritas has signed a deal to acquire Irish-headquartered Lotusworks that values the business at €375 million.

Lotusworks’ 750 staff join the French industrial testing, inspection and certification company when it closes later this year. It will be financed through existing and recently negotiated credit lines, if it is passed by regulators.

The deal will create a €300 million growth platform for the French firm, entering the semiconductor market and reinforcing its position in the data centre industry.

Sligo-based Lotusworks provides commissioning, quality assurance and quality control, calibration, maintenance and construction management services to semiconductor manufacturers and data centre owners. The company, which operates in the US and Europe, generated €131 million in revenue in 2025. Among its clients are hyperscalers and semiconductor manufacturers.

The acquisition is expected to drive organic growth at Bureau Veritas, allowing its buildings and infrastructure product Line to benefit from AI-driven construction investments. Once the deal closes, the Lotusworks business will account for around 15 per cent of the buildings and infrastructure division.

The acquisition is in line with the French company’s strategic growth plan, Leap 28.

Bureau Veritas chief executive Hinda Gharbi said the acquisition was a “major milestone” for the company that would establish a unique platform for commissioning, validation and technical assurance for critical assets.

“The company brings outstanding technical capabilities, long‑standing customer relationships, and a strong presence across strategic markets of data centres and semiconductors manufacturing,“ Gharbi said. “This comes at a time when AI expansion is spurring a semiconductor manufacturing, and digital infrastructure new and powerful investment cycle.”

Bureau Veritas’s completed nine acquisitions last year, finalising three in the last three months of the year, including Spain’s Sólida and Spin360 in Italy. It also bought copper specialist GeoAssay in March 2025 and German business Hinneburg in August.

The company now employs more than 82,000 people in 140 countries, and last year recorded revenues of €6.5 billion.