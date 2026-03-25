Business

Value of country home sales dropped in 2025 – Savills

More than half of all sales were between €1m and €1.25m

Ballinroan in Kiltegan, Co Wicklow sold for €1.6 million through Savills.
Ballinroan in Kiltegan, Co Wicklow sold for €1.6 million through Savills.
Peter Flanagan
Wed Mar 25 2026 - 15:321 MIN READ

Country home sales fell 2.9 per cent to a total of €267 million last year, even as the number of deals rose, according to Savills.

The property agent said the prime country homes market is seeing more and more activity at what was traditionally seen as the lower end of the market, with 53 per cent of sales now taken up by homes sold for between €1 million and €1.25 million.

Despite the overall drop in total value, the volume of sales in the sector increased 15.5 per cent year compared to 2024.

That is also a reflection of the general increase in prices nationally, which is seeing more home prices pushed into the prime market – traditionally homes valued at more than €1 million.

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Donaguiule House, in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny - sold for €1.6 million through Savills
Donaguiule House, in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny - sold for €1.6 million through Savills

“Irish buyers continue to underpin the market, particularly those looking to upsize and take advantage of more flexible working patterns,” said Cianan Duff, director of country residential at Savills Ireland. “At the same time, international demand remains an important driver, especially in coastal and lifestyle locations.”

“Looking ahead, we expect activity to remain consistent, but pricing will become more selective. Turnkey homes with strong BER ratings and good locations will continue to command a premium, while older stock may require more careful positioning,” Duff added.

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Peter Flanagan

Peter Flanagan

Peter Flanagan is an Assistant Business Editor at The Irish Times
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