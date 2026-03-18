House prices rising at 7% as cost of average Dublin home nears €600,000

The CSO's latest Residential Property Price Index indicated that values nationally rose by 7 per cent year on year in January. Illustration: Paul Scott

Irish house prices rose at an annualised rate of 7 per cent in January while the average price paid for a home in Dublin is now close to €600,000.

With prices continuing to be fuelled by a lack of supply, the Central Statistics Office’s (CSO) latest Residential Property Price Index indicated that values nationally rose by 7 per cent year on year in January, up from a rate 6.9 per cent the previous month.

Property price inflation in the capital was recorded at 6.1 per cent, up from 5.6 per cent in December, while prices outside Dublin were up by 7.7 per cent compared with January 2025.

The figures indicated that the average price of a dwelling purchased in the 12 months to January was €432,082 while the mean price paid in Dublin was €592,594.

The average price paid in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, the most expensive local authority area, was €789,619.

The Government’s revamped housing plan aims to deliver a total of 300,000 new homes by 2030.

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The CSO’s figures indicate that first-time buyers with the aid of State supports, were responsible for 39 per cent or 19,742 of purchases in the 12 months to January.

They also indicated that in January 3,781 dwelling purchases by households worth €1.66 billion were filed with the Revenue Commissioners. These purchases were made up of 2,686 existing dwellings and 1,095 new dwellings.

“The report shows that it’s been a strong start to the year for the housing market, with national house price growth increasing by 7 per cent in the year to January 2026,” Trevor Grant, chairperson of Irish Mortgage Advisors, said.

“The rate of house price growth is also up and this uptick will dampen the spirits of many of those hoping to trade up or get their foot on the property ladder this year,” he said.

“Furthermore, now we are into spring, momentum is building up in the housing market again and this could drive the rate of house price inflation up even higher in the coming months,” he added.