The clay shooter turned tailor and our ‘lame duck’ remote working legislation

Sean Treacy, the former clay shooting champion who pivoted to becoming a bespoke tailor with a studio in Merrion Square, Dublin. Photograph: Natalia Campos for The Irish Times

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Irish Rail needs a full-time executive chairman in view of the scale of transformation at the State-owned company, its outgoing chair told Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien in his letter of resignation. Martin Wall has the story.

Sean Treacy turned a burgeoning sporting career as a clay shooting champion into his current occupation as a tailor in Dublin’s Merrion Square. He tells Deirdre McQuillan how “during Covid we made a few suits and built up five-star reviews. It’s been non-stop since.”

To help solve the shortage of housing in our capital city, we should look at relocating Dublin Port to free up land close to the city and at building affordable housing on the RTÉ campus in Donnybrook, writes Mark FitzGerald, cofounder of estate agent Sherry FitzGerald.

Ireland’s remote working legislation is a “lame duck”, according to a senior Fórsa official. Emmet Malone has the details.

In our Q&A, a reader asks if they should steer clear of a car insurer who does not offer a no claims bonus. Dominic Coyle offers a view. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

The recent spike in fuel prices here reinforces the need to decarbonise our economy rather than cutting taxes, argues our columnist John FitzGerald.

FT columnist Pilita Clark this week looks at what she describes as one of the most enduring, and infuriating, features of corporate life: the protected species. The office colleague who, year in, year out, gets away with behaviour that would spell dire trouble for anyone else.

In Me & My Money, artist and sculptor Margaret Egan tells Tony Clayton-Lea why she prefers investing in things she can see and touch. “Linen feels safer than bitcoin,” she explains.

Starbucks’ Howard Schultz has joined the billionaire migration to Florida’s sunny tax haven, writes Stocktake.