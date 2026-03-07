Stillorgan shopping centre retailers hear ‘no change being considered’ on parking fees

Stillorgan Village shopping centre retailers have been told there is “no planned change or review being considered” to the recently introduced parking fees.

The centre’s management refused an invitation to attend a public meeting on the matter, but said they have met all tenants who have expressed concerns and will engage with the retailers through the existing communication channels.

[ Cantillon: Making sense of the parking charge battle at Stillorgan Shopping CentreOpens in new window ]

Following the introduction of parking fees at Ireland’s oldest shopping centre in November by the centre’s management, some tenants said they would withhold all or part of their rent after experiencing a reduction in footfall.

Shop owners pointed to figures showing revenue at their businesses had been hit by as much as 10 per cent, with some stores seeing up to a 20 per cent loss in revenue.

Some of the retailers have cut staff hours or reduced numbers to adjust for this decline, which they suggest has amounted to the equivalent of 20 jobs.

The car parks, which are owned along with the shopping centre by US investment giant Kennedy Wilson, are operated by private parking company Euro Car Parks Ireland. A charge of €1.20 per hour is in place, with management noting a 10-minute grace period is in place to allow tickets to be purchased.

After attempts of negotiating with management bore no fruit for the retailers, they set about sending a group letter signed by nearly all tenants in early February.

It is understood the retailers believe that the fees are deterring short-stay and convenience-based visits and make the centre less accessible for local residents, many of whom are older and need vehicular transport options.

The retailers are calling for the reintroduction of the system in which customers had two free hours of parking at the centre.

In conjunction with local Fine Gael TD Maeve O’Connell, the retailers organised to hold a public meeting with local resident groups. On the day of the meeting HWBC, which acts as an agent for the shopping centre on behalf of Kennedy Wilson, declined the invitation.

The Irish Times has learned that there is “no planned change or review being considered” over the parking fees row, with management seeking to address all concerns directly with individual tenants.

In a statement, the shopping centre management said all of the tenants that have “expressed concerns have been responded to and met with by management at Stillorgan Village” in relation to the parking fees.

“Management will continue to engage with tenants through the existing communications channels in place through which any operational and commercial matters are typically addressed,” it said.

How the conflict in the Middle East is already affecting Irish consumers Listen | 36:47

It further noted that the new measures are “proving effective” in easing congestion and discouraging unauthorised use. Management also said that bringing the car park under their direct control is expected to reduce the service charge costs for retail tenants by 5 to 6 per cent for the year.

O’Connell said that she and the retailers are hoping for a meeting with the centre’s owners, in light of the impact on the local community, and loss of jobs.

She said “everyone wants to see the shopping centre thrive” and that fees are having a disproportionate impact on the elderly.