PTSB sale ramps up and what next for Trump’s tariffs

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

The sale of PTSB is ramping up. Joe Brennan reports the bank is targeting late March for second-round takeover offers, with Austrian banking group Bawag and New York investment firm Centerbridge Partners said to be among parties still circling the State-controlled bank.

Joe also reports that Davy has hired four senior figuressemi-state for its bond desk, in anticipation of an expected surge in debt sales by semistate and corporate issuers in the coming years as investment in infrastructure and the green transition accelerates.

Ryanair has finished last in the annual satisfaction survey of short-haul airlines published by Britain’s leading consumer watchdog, while Aer Lingus has been placed at the bottom of the pile in the long-haul table. Conor Pope has the story.

Storm Éowyn caused €661 million of insured damage across Ireland and the UK, a new report on the anniversary of the storm has found. It was the costliest windstorm on record for Irish insurers, and was the most damaging windstorm of the year in Europe, according to the new climate and catastrophe insight report by global professional services firm, Aon. Hugh Dooley has the story.

In the interview of the week, Michael McAleer meets Tesla’s man in Ireland, Kieran Campbell.

It’s a week now since the US supreme court struck down Donald Trump’s tariffs, and for the moment chaos has not ensued. But what comes next, and where will world trade go from here? Eoin Burke-Kennedy looks at all this and more in Agenda.

It seems every other day there is a report about how AI is upending the market for graduates, but what is really happening and where does it leave the hiring chances of those leaving college this year? Cliff Taylor breaks down what’s at stake in Smart Money.

Small talk is undoubtedly a key part of an enjoyable workplace and team. But what happens when what seems like innocuous chat ends up excluding a team member? Margaret E Ward explores the potential pitfalls in World of Work.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has a big political call to make soon on the Mercosur trade agreement. In the coming days it will be in the gift of the commission to bring the deal into force provisionally. As Jack Power writes though, that will inevitably bring outrage from the farming lobby though. Big choices ahead.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances, try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.