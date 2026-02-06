European Commission restarts graduate recruitment for first time since 2019

Ireland could soon be in a position where it was 'significantly underrepresented at all levels' of the EU civil service. Photograph: iStock

The European Commission has opened recruitment for the main entry route for EU civil service careers, for the first time since 2019.

The commission, the European Union’s executive body, which steers policy, has launched a hiring competition for grade AD5 generalist administrators, with a closing date of March 10th.

The process is open to applicants from Ireland and is viewed as an important way to replace retiring Irish officials.

The positions are permanent and based at the commission’s offices in Brussels, Strasbourg and Luxembourg, or at commission representative offices in member states.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs said the Government is “committed to helping Irish candidates succeed” in the competition for positions. Support and guidance is available to applicants across the multiple stages of the application process, such as webinars and training workshops.

It comes amid concerns that a large portion of Irish people working in the commission are due to retire in the coming years, while low numbers are being recruited to replace them in entry-level roles.

The Irish Times reported in 2025 that internal Department of Finance briefings warned that Ireland could soon be in a position where it was “significantly underrepresented at all levels” of the key EU body.

“Decreasing levels of representation also make it more difficult for Ireland to reverse the problem,” officials warned in the briefing, as senior Irish officials retire and are not replaced.

The shortage of Irish people working across the middle layers of the European Commission was noted as a concern for the department, as member states regard having their diaspora in such positions as a way to subtly shape and influence EU policy at an early stage.

“I strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to apply for the AD5 generalist administrator competition to do so,” said Fianna Fáil TD and Minister of State for European Affairs and Defence Thomas Byrne.

“Irish people have a proud tradition of contributing to the European project at the highest levels. We need the next generation to continue that legacy.”

The selection process is run by the European Personnel Selection Office, and is open to university graduates with strong skills in two EU languages - one at C1 level - fluency - and another at B2 level - upper-intermediate. English and Irish are among 24 official languages that count for the process.

Prior professional experience is not required for applications but it is understood to be a benefit in the competitive selection process.

The department noted that Irish candidates with existing temporary roles in EU institutions, as well as those working for the Civil Service, for international organisations or in European affairs, are well-placed for the process.

These commission positions are also not subject to national income tax, though a small contribution levy is paid.