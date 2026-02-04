Almost six in 10 people would consider buying a vacant or derelict property if improved financial supports were available, according to a survey from MyHome.ie. Photograph: iStock

Almost six in 10 people would consider buying a vacant or derelict property if improved financial supports were available, while 86 per cent believe not enough is being done to use vacant homes to boost housing stock, according to MyHome.ie. Colin Gleeson reports.

Thousands of homes around the State are lying empty as their owners now require long-term nursing home care, despite Government efforts to tap them to help address the housing crisis. Dominic Coyle has the details.

Amid the furore over X’s Grok AI tool, Meta Platform’s artificial intelligence (AI) tools are trained not to undress people or create nude images, its representatives are expected to tell the Oireachtas media committee on Wednesday, according to a copy of the company’s opening statement seen by Hugh Dooley.

Nutgrove Shopping Centre in south Dublin is being put up for sale with a multimillion euro price tag. Ronald Quinlan reports on the deal.

The owners of Dundrum Town Centre are set to apply for planning permission to split the unit recent vacated by Donnybrook Fair. As Hugh Dooley reports, the two-storey unit will be “split horizontally” to make up a retail unit on the ground floor with a separate dining floor unit on the first floor, Hammerson told The Irish Times.

Colin also reports that almost half of chief executives have stopped or delayed an investment due to current geopolitical or trade dynamics, according to a new report from EY.

Mortgage broker Finance Solutions had a record €1.26 billion worth of home loans approved in 2025, the company said. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

A number of the biggest developers in the state wrote last week to the minister for housing seeking a meeting about the Government’s plans to ban so-called no fault evictions. If James Browne refuses to meet them the developers “reserve all of our rights.” If they do decide to go down the legal route though, Johnn McManus writes in his column, they may live to regret it.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has picked international investment giants Amundi, BlackRock, State Street and UBS as asset managers for its two fledgling sovereign wealth funds. Each of the firms will manage funds on a so-called passive basis, by tracking major stock and bond market indices, rather than actively selecting individual investments to make up portfolios, the NTMA. Joe Brennan reports.

Electric cars are now outselling both petrol and diesel models in the new car market. Regular petrol-electric hybrids are the best-selling new cars, accounting for 28.3 per cent of the market, followed by EVs with 21.2 per cent, petrol with 20.9 per cent and plug-in hybrids with just over 15 per cent. Diesel now has just 12.5 per cent of the new car market, largely due to the limited number of new models offered with this engine. Michael McAleer reports.

