DCC earnings benefit from first-time Austrian acquisition

DCC chief executive Donal Murphy speaking at the DCC 2025 Annual General Meeting at the Clayton Hotel Leopardstown. Photo: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

Stock market-listed conglomerate DCC said operating profit for the third quarter “grew strongly” as the group benefited from the contribution of a first-time Austrian acquisition.

DCC plc, which is the parent of DCC Energy and DCC Technology, maintained its full-year earnings guidance.

A large proportion of the income of DCC group, which is London-listed and Dublin-headquartered, is generated in the UK.

In November 2024, DCC announced plans to simplify the group’s operations and focus on the growth and development of DCC Energy, the largest and highest returning division of the group.

“In the 14 months since this announcement, we have made significant progress with: the sale of DCC Healthcare, the return of capital following that divestment and the disposal of our info tech business,” it said.

The group said DCC Energy delivered strong operating profit growth in the third quarter.

“Our largest business, Solutions, recorded good operating profit growth, driven by a strong performance in Energy Products,” it said.

“This was offset somewhat by challenging trading conditions for Energy Services in the UK,” it said.

DCC Technology’s operating profit was also in line with the prior year. “After a difficult first half the business in North America returned to growth during the period,” it said.

DCC said it had now committed approximately £100 million to acquisitions since the prior year final results in May 2025.

The latest results, it said, delivered good organic growth and benefited from the first-time contribution from the acquisition of FLAGA in Austria, which completed in late November 2025.

In the financial year ending March 2025, DCC generated revenues of £16.1 billion and adjusted operating profit of £609.7 million on continuing operations.

The group said it expects to announce its results for the year ending March 2026 on May 19th, 2026.