Law firm revenues rise and the effect of new rules on self-administered pensions

US first lady Melania Trump looks on as President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before the premiere of the new film Melania at the Kennedy Center in Washington last month. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Leading Irish law firm Mason Hayes and Curran increased its revenue last year by 8 per cent to €131 million. Ciarán Hancock has the details behind strong growth.

Where does the German economy go from here after its economic growth forecast for this year was revised downwards to just 1 per cent? Our Berlin Correspondent Derek Scally goes behind the numbers to assess the many challenges to revive the economy.

Thousands of retirement savers here run the risk of seeing their self-administered pension either run up hefty bills or have their trustees resign if they don’t comply with a new regime by April 22nd. Fiona Reddan examines the implications the new rules for those who have yet to engage with them.

In our Q&A, a reader queries if an informal Euromillions arrangement with a friend might fall foul of Revenue were they to win the lottery jackpot. Dominic Coyle offers a view. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

Aer Lingus has appointed former pilots’ union chief Capt Evan Cullen as its new director of flight operations. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

In his media column, Hugh Linehan describes Melania the movie as a mash-up of Carmela Soprano and Eva Braun on Zoolander set.

Input cost inflation for Irish manufacturers accelerated sharply in January and reached its highest level for three years, according to new data from AIB. Colin Gleeson reports.

Hotels, pubs and other hospitality businesses will share in a predicted €68 million windfall when around 20,000 people descend on Dublin for a conference in June 2031 hosted by global charity organisation Rotary International. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Growth in data centre systems is expected to be less than half of the level of last year, according to an analysis by Goodbody stockbrokers. Colin Gleeson reports.