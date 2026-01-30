Taxman’s Wirecard payout and where is the jobs market going?

The Revenue Commissioners has repaid millions in corporation tax paid by Wirecard on pahntom profits. Photograph: CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

The liquidator of the Irish arm of failed German electronic payments group Wirecard had collected €38.3 million in cash from the wreckage by late last year, according to new filings. Joe Brennan has the story.

The competition among countries to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) is “definitely stronger” than in recent years, as Ireland is up against far wealthier states, IDA Ireland chairman Feargal O’Rourke has told our reporter Hugh Dooley. Ireland is now competing against countries in the Middle East such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia which he said are “offering huge amounts” to attract companies and are “paying over the odds,” he added.

Ballygowan is to pay in the region of €1 million as part of a deal to be an official sponsor of the 2027 Ryder Cup, which will be hosted at Adare Manor, Co Limerick, in September. Colin Gleeson reports.

In the week that it emerged Amazon expects to lay off more than 300 workers in Ireland as part of global cuts, this week’s Agenda assesses what the prospects are for the jobs market this year. Paul Colgan has the report.

Apple reported record quarterly sales of the iPhone overnight, thanks to new, higher-priced models, which enticed holiday shoppers and helped drive a rebound for the brand in China, the largest smartphone market in the world.

That surge led Apple to its most profitable quarter ever.

In the interview of the week, Forvis Mazars Irish head Tom O’Brien tells Joe Brennan why at some point Ireland will have to pick a side in the US-EU rift.

Ireland has among the oldest mothers in the EU. Why is that? And what does it mean for the economy? Cliff Taylor unpacks the issue in Smart Money.

How did Howard Lutnick go from a champion of globalisation to Trump’s pointman on tariffs? In his column, Eoin Burke-Kennedy charts the journey of the billionaire financier turned US commerce secretary.

Irish home completions rose by 20.4 per cent last year to 36,284 units, to come in ahead of the expectations of the Central Bank and Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) – even if they fell well short of a target set by the Department of Housing. Joe Brennan reports.

The economy grew by 13 per cent last year - almost certainly the fastest growiing economy in Europe. But the GDP figure really only tells half the story. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Eoin also analyses the housing completion data and GDP. They tell us different things about the issues facing Ireland.

The Save Stephen’s Green Campaign has called on Dublin City Council to refuse planning permission for the redevelopment and substantial demolition of “iconic landmark building”, the St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre. Gordon Deegan has the details.

