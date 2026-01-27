ER Travel Ltd, which trades under the name Easirent, sued DAA seven years ago for damages over a refusal by the airport operator to allow it to collect its customers at the airport and take them to its offices 2km away to pick up their rentals. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

An online car hire company’s long-running dispute with DAA over its ability to pick up and drop off customers at Dubin Airport is set to be heard in the High Court from Tuesday. ER Travel Ltd, which trades under the name Easirent, sued DAA seven years ago for damages over a refusal by the airport operator to allow it to collect its customers at the airport and take them to its offices 2km away to pick up their rentals. Joe Brennan hs the story.

Irish consumer sentiment edged higher in January but was well down on a year earlier as “nervousness” continued to dominate the mood of Irish shoppers, according to a report from the Irish League of Credit Unions. Colin Gleeson reports.

Colin also reports that professional services firm Aon and pensions company Irish Life Investment Managers (ILIM) are to launch a €260 million climate transition fund in Ireland.

Mediation is unlikely to resolve a dispute over the distribution of insurance payouts to apartment owners in Creeslough, Co Donegal, where an explosion in 2022 claimed the lives of 10 people, the Commercial Court heard.

What is the future of AI? In his column, Hugh Linehan looks at what the introduction of ads to ChatGPT tells us about what will come next for the technology.

In Your Money, Fiona Reddan looks at how planting trees can benefit your pocket, while Dominic Coyle looks at the tax intricacies of inheritance. When is your niece or nephew not your niece of nephew?

As gold hits a new record of $5,000 per troy ounce, Cantillon looks at what’s driving the increase and can it last. The column also assesses the real reason why Donald Trump wants Greenland so badly.

A delegation of Government Ministers met retailers based in Stillorgan Village Shopping Centre amid an ongoing row over the introduction of car-parking fees in November. As Hugh Dooley reports, some of the retailers are withholding rent from its US owners in light of a drop in business they say has been caused by the parking fees, with Minister of State Neale Richmond claiming the fees make ‘zero commercial sense’.

A group of south Dublin residents is asking the High Court to overturn a grant of planning permission for a 192-unit apartment complex at the foothills of the Dublin mountains. The court on Monday allowed the group of 15 individuals to pursue the case challenging An Coimisiún Pleanála’s grant of permission to developer Zolbury Ltd for the proposed five-storey project at Blackglen Road, Sandyford. Fiachra Gallagher was in court.

Objectors have failed in their efforts to stop the €646 million redevelopment of the former Holy Cross College in Drumcondra. Gordon Deegan reports.

