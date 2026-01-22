Avant loan book reaches €5bn as rollout of savings product awaited

Avant Money, led by Niall Corbett, commenced a “soft launch” of a deposit offering to the market late last year. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Avant Money’s loan book grew 27 per cent last year to reach €5 billion for the first time, driven by mortgage lending, according to its Spanish parent, Bankinter.

The Irish company’s mortgage book expanded by 27 per cent to €4 billion, Bankinter said in an investor presentation as it reported quarterly figures. Its consumer portfolio grew 23 per cent to €1 billion, year-on-year.

The business, which is run as a bank branch of Bankinter, saw its net interest income rise 16 per cent to €116 million and pretax profit advance 13 per cent to €46 million.

Avant Money, led by chief executive Niall Corbett, commenced a “soft launch” of a deposit offering to the market late last year, though the formal rollout of its savings products has drifted into this year.

In December, Avant started offering deposit accounts to new customers that had been on a waiting list since mid-October, when it commenced an offering to a group of existing customers.