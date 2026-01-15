Michael Carey’s East Coast Bakehouse enters interim examinership amid cash crunch

Biscuit maker East Coast Bakehouse entered interim examinership on Wednesday following an application by the High Court amid cash pressure at the company.

The business, which is owned and run by former Enterprise Ireland (EI) chair Michael Carey, nominated Kieran Wallace of restructuring specialists Interpath to act as examiner.

The biscuit company currently employs 78 people at a manufacturing facility in Drogheda, Co Louth and operations will continue as normal during the examinership process.

[ Michael Carey steps down as chair of Enterprise Ireland and Housing AgencyOpens in new window ]

The interim examinership will give the company a short period of court protection as it aims to secure new investment to support the long-term future of the business.

The firm has faced financial cash pressure arising from high ingredient cost inflation, general increases in cost of doing business and phased repayment arrangements of tax liabilities, it said in a statement.

It is understood the company suffered with losses during its start-up period as it looked to develop large-scale manufacturing capabilities, during this period it was hit by impacts from Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic which disrupted its growth at critical periods.

Accounts for the company show its turnover had increased 82 per cent to €11.2 million in its 2024 financial year and that annual pretax losses had been cut from €5.2 million in 2023 to €2.2 million in 2024.

A report prepared by Luke Charleton, a restructuring partner at EY and presented to the High Court on Wednesday noted the company has a “reasonable prospect” of continuing as a going concern, subject to a successful restructuring.

“This has been a difficult decision, but we believe examinership offers the most constructive route to securing the future of the business. We have built a strong manufacturing business with a committed workforce, a diversified customer base and clear opportunities for growth.” Mr Carey, East Coast Bakehouse chairman, said in the statement.

“While there is work to be done, we are confident that this process can conclude successfully and result in a strengthened business with positive long-term prospects,” he said.

“We are grateful for the continued support of our employees, customers, supplier and shareholders as we work through this process and seek to emerge with a stronger and more sustainable business.”

Mr Carey stepped down from his roles as chairman of both EI and the Housing Agency in June 2025, following reports highlighting that East Coast Bakehouse was late in filing its accounts to the Companies Registration Office as required by law.

Mr Carey, who was the first client of EI to become its chairman, acknowledged at the time that the late filing of East Coast Bakehouse’s accounts could be a distraction for the agencies.

It was said he took the decision to avoid any embarrassment for the ministers involved, James Browne in housing and Peter Burke in the Department of Enterprise.