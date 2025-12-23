Ardstone moves closer to Ires Reit and how to get your finances straight for 2026

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Ardstone, the Irish property investor and developer, has acquired a zoned site in Dublin capable of delivering 1,400 homes as the group closes in on Ires Reit as the largest private residential landlord. Joe Brennan reports.

Two-thirds of businesses found it difficult to source staff throughout this year, underlining ongoing shortages in sectors including hospitality, healthcare, retail, industrial and warehousing, a new report from Excel Recruitment shows. Colin Gleeson has the story.

As news outlets try to “meet readers where they are,” more and more different tools are being used to disseminate the news. But not all of them are working. In his column, Hugh Linehan looks at the disasterous roll out of a personalised news podcast by The Washington Post and what it says about the news business today.

In Your Money, Fiona Reddan looks at what you should be doing to get your finances in order for 2026.

Dominic Coyle meanwhile answers reader questions on what has happened to a woman’s late husband’s bank shares, as well as what impact a gift to a child will have on a parent’s nursing home care.

Ireland’s newest insurer Level Health opted to announce an increase in premiums for its private health customers last Friday, just as everyone was trying to close the door on bad news at the end of the week before Christmas, writes Cantillon.

Property developer Keith Craddock has been granted permission to knock down the Circle K filling station opposite the Donnybrook Stadium and to replace it with a seven-storey aparthotel. As Hugh Dooley reports, a subsidiary of Red Rock Developments has been given permission to build a 143-bedroom aparthotel over a ground-floor restaurant and cafe, in the latest plan to redevelop the site.

Irish-headquartered cyber-security specialist Integrity 360 has acquired Belgian company Cresco as part of its European expansion plans. As Ciara O’Brien reports, the Irish company plans to invest in Cresco as a regional services hub for the group serving the Benelux region.

A series of leading retailers in Ireland are being impersonated online by fraudsters in social media advertisements during the busy Christmas shopping season. Bank of Ireland’s fraud team has identified a series of social media ads in which fraudsters are posing as reputable brands. The impersonations come during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year, targeting social media users. Hugh has the story.

Wholesale electricity prices fell by 16 per cent in November compared with the same period last year, new data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows. The price was 68.3 per cent lower when compared with the peak that occurred in August 2022 in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It was, however, up 21.9 per cent compared with the previous month. Colin has the details.

