Pretax profits at Salesforce’s Irish unit rises to €673m

Pretax profits at the main Irish-based unit of enterprise software firm Salesforce last year increased more than 14 fold to $783.58 million (€673.5 million). Photograph: Barry Cronin

Pretax profits at the main Irish-based unit of enterprise software firm Salesforce last year increased more than 14 fold to $783.58 million (€673.5 million).

Accounts show that Salesforce’s central trading company in the State, SFDC Ireland recorded the 1,326 per cent jump in pretax profits as revenues rose by 20 per cent or $1.24 billion from $6.12 billion to $7.36 billion in the 12 months to the end of January 31st 2025.

The company, with its Irish HQ at Salesforce Tower in Dublin’s docklands, is headed up by former eir chief Carolan Lennon who was appointed to the board of SFDC Ireland on May 15th 2023.

The revenues for SFDC Ireland Ltd account for 19.4 per cent of Salesforce’s global revenues of $37.9 billion for the year.

The directors for SFDC Ireland said in a note with the accounts that the increase in the company’s operating result reflects sustained revenue growth in the Emea (Europe Middle East and Africa) and Apac (Asia Pacific) regions, coupled with controlling the effective management of its overall operating expense base.

In a post-balance sheet event on July 30th, 2025, the company declared and paid a dividend of $6 billion to shareholder, Slack Technologies Limited.

During the year, the company made charitable donations of $4.9 million compared to $2.73 million in the prior year.

Numbers employed remained static last year at 2,817 made up of sales of 1,751 and administration of 1,065.

Salary costs last year totalled $381.6 million which equates to an average salary of $135,466. In addition, staff also received $42.37 million in share based payments.

Total staff costs last year amounted to $495.08 million – an increase of 16pc on the staff costs of $425.53 million in the prior year.

Directors’ pay last year reduced from $1.42 million to $1.37 million.

The company recorded an operating profit of $641.74 million – which was a 128 fold increase on the operating profit of $5.33 million in the prior year.

Net interest receivable of $141.85 million resulted in the pretax profit of $783.58 million.

The company recorded a post tax profit of $590.16 million after incurring a $193.42 million corporation tax charge.

At the end of January last, the company had shareholder funds of $23.18 billion.

The profit takes account of non-cash amortisation costs of $1.53 billion.