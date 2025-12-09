Apartment rents becoming more unaffordable and the perils of insuring your jewels

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

How affordable are apartments really? We know in general terms the answer for many is “not really” but we have a fresh insight today from the Society of Chartered Surveyors of Ireland (SCSI). The report shows, in essence, that while the cost of building flats has improved, the reality is that four fifths of earners cant afford to rent an apartment. Only the top 20 per cent of earners have the wherewithal to rent a flat these days. And just to top it off, many people buying an apartment now won’t qualify for Help to Buy, given that many sell for above the €500,000 threshold. All in all the report makes for grim reading for the Government and those trying to find a home. Ian Curran has the details.

Auto-enrolment is by far the biggest change in the Irish pensions system in years, but setting it up has not been without its problems. Now, Joe Brennan reports that Chartered Accountants Ireland has written to its members warning of GDPR issues if some staff are able to see people’s salaries within the My Future Fund system.

Some good news on the jobs front, with health technology firm Dedalus set to create 100 jobs here. Ciara O’Brien reports.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has warned that more and more services in Ireland are being taken over by bigger firms, putting consumers at risk. Barry O’Halloran has the details of the commission’s new report.

Cantillon looks at the implications for home building in the latest AIB Construction PMI, while also analysing the fallout from CRH being included in the S&P 500 Index.

In Your Money, Fiona Reddan looks at the potential pitfalls of insuring your jewellery and why you may not get the full value of your diamonds if you make a claim.

Dominic Coyle meanwhile answers reader questions on how to claim a tax credit for selling solar energy back to your supplier, as well as a query on what are the tax implications of a son or daughter still living at home.

Actor Lloyd Hutchinson meanwhile talks us through his finances.

In an opinion piece, ECB executive board member Piero Cipollone and EU economy commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis outline the importance of the digital euro.

What does Netflix’s planned takeover of Warner Brothers Discovery really mean for the film industry? In his column Hugh Linehan assesses the issues at play.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.