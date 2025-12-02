Primecore to create 100 jobs after acquisition by new management

Dublin-headquartered management consultancy, Primecore, says it is set to create 100 jobs over the next three years as it aims to more than double its revenues by 2028.

Specialising in consulting on life sciences operations, Primecore employs 50 people and says the new positions will be based in Ireland and the US.

Staff are primarily based in Ireland, across offices in Dublin and Cork, but the bulk of the new jobs – two-thirds – will be created to build a team in the US while the company’s senior leadership will remain in Ireland.

Eighty per cent of the firm’s $12 million (€10.3 million) annual revenue is generated in the US where the firm has offices in Philadelphia and Boston. The new management team is aiming to grow annual revenue to $30 million by 2028.

That team is led by new chief executive Aidan O’Dwyer, newly appointed chief financial officer Eddie Kent, managing partner Dara Kernan and Donal Roche, the new chairman.

Mr O’Dwyer is part of a new ownership group, alongside Mr Kent and Mr Roche, who previously worked together at consultancy, engineering and construction management company, DPS Group until its sale to Arcadis for €232 million.

“We acquired Primecore because it has an outstanding reputation and represents everything we value: trusted client relationships, exceptional staff and a proven record of delivery,” said Mr O’Dwyer, who worked at GSK, Pfizer and Novartis before taking up the role as president of US project operations at DPS.

“We are truly excited about our partnership with Dara [Kernan] and the rest of the team, and we are confident this investment will allow Primecore reach its full potential in the years to come.”

Founded in 2008, Primecore designs and implements operations strategies for the biopharmaceutical sector but is looking to expand its reach into science and technology focused sectors.