Last IBRC property to be sold and inflation hits highest rate in more than a year

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

It’s taken 12 years, but the last property tied to IBRC is going up for sale. As Joe Brennan reports, the special liquidators - Kieran Wallace and Eamonn Richardson of Interpath Advisory - are selling a south Dublin apartment tied to disgraced solicitor Michael Lynn. It’s a long way from the €21 billion in loans and properties on the IBRC balance sheet when it was put into liquidation in 2013.

Bad news for consumers heading into Christmas: Inflation rose by 2.9 per cent in October compared to a year ago, the highest rate since March last year, with a further increase expected in November. Ciara O’Brien reports.

How can one blockbuster drug make Ireland the fastest growing economy in the world? And what does it tell us about the Irish economy more broadly? Eoin Burke-Kennedy unpacks those issues in his column.

Ireland and France have a long trading history but that has only accelerated since Brexit, according a new report. Hugh Dooley has the details.

How much do toll companies in Ireland really make? It’s a thought that enters most of our heads at some point when we pay to use tolled motorways and bridges here. In Agenda, Hugh Dooley shows how strong their finances are.

In the interview of the week, William Gilbert -- the managing director of Openfolde-- tells Dominic Coyle what life is like as the sixth generation of his family to lead the grass seed business.

In the week that Denis O’Brien sharply criticised hybrid working and the impact it has on younger workers, Cliff Taylor unpicks the issue in Smart Money.

Irish-headquartered software start-up Lative has raised $7.5 million (€6.4 million) in funding to further develop its artificial intelligence (AI) sales planning platform. Ciara O’Brien reports.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien has called for a swift resolution of the row between the DAA board and chief executive Kenny Jacobs, one week after he blocked a near-€1 million exit deal for Mr Jacobs. Arthur Beesley, Martin Wall and Joe Brennan report.

Shares in Paddy Power owner Flutter slumped on Thursday, a day after the world’s largest betting company sharply cut its full-year profit growth forecast, primarily due to another long winning streak by gamblers that increased its payouts.

A 10 per cent fall in US holidaymakers would cost the Irish economy more than €190 million, tourist chiefs calculate in a report warning that the industry depends heavily on high-spending transatlantic visitors. Barry O’Halloran has the story.

A solicitor suing Denis O’Brien over an allegedly defamatory press release has told a High Court jury that the businessman “played the man, not the ball” in making the complained-of statement, and that it led to “grave consequences”. Fiachra Gallagher was in court.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.