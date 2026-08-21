The Irish Times Business Person of the Month: Michael Stanley, Cairn Homes chief executive

Cairn Homes expects its revenues to exceed €1 billion for the first time.

Cairn Homes co-founder and chief executive Michael Stanley been chosen as The Irish Times Business Person of the Month for July, an award run in association with Bank of Ireland.

Cairn Home recorded a 60 per cent rise in revenue to €450 million in the first half of 2026, with the home builder forecasting its sales would exceed €1 billion this year for the first time.

The Dublin-based home builder said it sold 1,130 homes in the first six months of the year, compared with 708 units in the same period of 2025.

Stanley said it would deliver 6,000 new homes across 2026 and 2027.

“Our continued investment has enabled multiple new project commencements across the greater Dublin area, Cork and Galway,” Stanley said in the announcement of its half-year results.

The latest commencements mean Cairn Homes now has 26 active development sites across the country and is the biggest builder of new homes here.

“Our closed and forward order book stands at circa 4,800 homes with a value of €1.8 billion, giving us confidence in our growth trajectory,” Stanley said.

The trading update reaffirmed the company’s previous forecast that it would generate turnover of between €1.05 billion and €1.08 billion in 2026 and operating profit of €180 million to €185 million.

Last year, Cairn Homes booked revenue of €945 million and an operating profit of €168.5 million.