Extreme weather to test the State’s resilience

Try to leave your old job on good terms but make sure you get what you are owed for your work. Photograph: iStock

Investment in actions to counter the effects of global warming in the Republic is weak, which increases the risk that extreme weather events will test the State’s economic resilience, according to fresh analysis.

A joint report published on Wednesday from the Central Bank of Ireland and the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC), warns that focus “must also be applied to addressing the impacts of climate change that are already emerging by enabling investment in climate adaptation projects at both national and local levels”. Kevin O’Sullivan has the details

Irish tourism, transport, and leisure businesses reported an eighth successive monthly decline in activity levels in October despite an easing of the cost inflation that has dogged the sector this year.

AIB’s latest purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the wide-ranging services sector indicates what the bank described as “a marked pickup” in growth among services firms. Ian Curran reports.

Leading European law firm Fieldfisher has acquired Cork-based legal practice Regan Wall for an undisclosed sum.

The company said the deal would increase its Irish revenue by more than 20 per cent while doubling the size of its corporate practice. It will also give the firm a second Irish location, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy.

Tom O’Brien of Nephin Energy on the importance of gas, the potential of biomethane, and whether our energy bills will come down Listen | 38:22

The loss to An Post of contracts to deliver parcels for online retailers ASOS and Sports Direct seems to have been one nail – if not the final one -in the coffin of Fastway Couriers which collapsed last week leaving staff, contract drivers and customers stranded.

Regardless of whether or not this is the case, it has revived the issue over whether An Post is using its state owned and subsidised mail delivery network to undercut commercial courier companies when bidding for delivery contracts from big online retailers

So you’re quitting your job? You may be jumping ship to better terms but just make sure you aren’t leaving money on the table on your way out. Don’t hand in your notice, and definitely don’t leave the building, before getting a few things straight, advises Joanne Hunt in her weekly personal finance column.

The Irish arm of Italian banking group Mediolanum is to bankroll a unique project in one of the most deprived parts of Dublin.

Mediolanum International Funds has announced plans to fund the delivery of the first, full-size community playing pitch for the southwest inner city, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy

A combination of secure rental income and redevelopment potential in a prime location should see strong interest in the sale of Eirpage House and 55 Main Street in Donnybrook, Dublin 4. Ronald Quinlan reports.

Agent Colliers is guiding a price of €1.3 million for Beechpark House, a period property in the south Dublin suburb of Blackrock with full planning permission for conversion into 10 apartments, writes Ronald Quinlan.