Fieldfisher doubles size of corporate practice with acquisition of Cork-based Regan Wall

Regan Wall founder and managing partner Adrian Wall, left, with Feilim O'Caoimh, Fieldfisher corporate partner, Kieran Regan, a partner with Regan Wall, and JP McDowell, Fieldfisher's managing partner.

Leading European law firm Fieldfisher has acquired Cork-based legal practice Regan Wall for an undisclosed sum.

The company said the deal would increase its Irish revenue by more than 20 per cent while doubling the size of its corporate practice.

It will also give the firm a second Irish location.

Fieldfisher first entered the Irish market in 2019, following a merger with Irish firm McDowell Purcell.

Regan Wall, a corporate law specialist, was the third-largest M&A (mergers and acquisitions) firm in Ireland by deal volume in the first half of 2025.

It has advised on several recent high-value transactions in the healthcare, technology and financial services sectors here.

Tom O’Brien of Nephin Energy on the importance of gas, the potential of biomethane, and whether our energy bills will come down Listen | 38:22

The Cork firm’s 16-strong team, led by partners Adrian Wall and Kieran Regan, will become part of Fieldfisher Ireland from next month.

Fieldfisher said the move was part of a wider international expansion, with the company recently opening offices in Austria, Italy, Poland and Portugal. It now operates in 14 countries, employing more than 2,000 staff.

The latest deal will see its Irish headcount increase to 140, with 124 based in Dublin and 16 based in Cork.

Fieldfisher Ireland said it would now operate from Regan Wall’s offices at One South Mall in Cork, establishing a second location in Ireland for the first time.

The company’s newly combined corporate team will be jointly led by Fieldfisher’s Irish corporate partner Feilim O’Caoimh and Mr Wall.

Unlike the accountancy profession here, which has been taken over by the so-called Big Four international practices, the legal profession here has – until recently – been dominated by indigenous firms such as Arthur Cox and A&L Goodbody.

But with companies increasingly demanding multi-jurisdictional services, several big-name legal firms, including Fieldfisher, Maples, Dentons, DLA Piper, Simmons and Simmons, have entered the Irish market.

“This merger represents a landmark moment for clients of both Regan Wall and Fieldfisher, and for our business in Ireland,” said JP McDowell, managing partner of Fieldfisher Ireland.

“By combining Regan Wall’s outstanding domestic M&A expertise with Fieldfisher’s established presence in the Irish market and our broader international footprint, we are creating a uniquely powerful corporate offering,” he said.

“We’ve built something special at Regan Wall, and when it came to choosing a partner for our growth and expansion, Fieldfisher stood out for us.”

“Their collaborative culture, international reach and sector expertise align with our own values and ambitions,” he said.