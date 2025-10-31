EY sees revenues in Ireland increase by 9% to reach a record €843m

Big Four professional services firm EY grew its island of Ireland revenues by 9 per cent last year to a record €843 million, its latest annual transparency report shows.

The firm has seven offices on the island, employing 5,460 staff and with 154 equity partners.

In the Republic, the firm’s fee income rose by 7.5 per cent to €781 million in the year to the end of June 2025. EY has five offices in the Republic that employed 4,431 staff and had 141 equity partners last year.

A breakdown of its revenues in the Republic shows that two-thirds of its income, at €525.3 million, was generated from services provided to non-audit clients.

Next was statutory audits for non-public interest entities (PIEs) at just more than €199 million. Audit and related services provided to PIE companies amounted to €19.7 million while revenues from non-audit services to audit clients came in at just over €37 million.

These figures included expenses and disbursements on clients, including certain amounts recharged by other EY member firms.

The firm said it achieved growth across all of its service lines last year – assurance, consulting, tax and law, and strategy and transactions – despite continuing geopolitical uncertainty impacting the global trading environment.

Its offices in Dublin, Belfast, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford also all reported fee income growth in the year. EY opened its seventh office location in Derry in May 2025.

Commenting on EY Ireland’s results, Frank O’Keeffe, its managing partner, said: “This performance underscores our position as the largest and fastest-growing professional services firm on the island of Ireland.”

He said the firm was also incorporating artificial intelligence into its business model.

“We are embedding AI into how we serve our clients, how we run our business and how our people learn, unlearn and relearn. We are doing all of this as we continue to invest in our core service areas across assurance, consulting, tax and law and strategy and transactions.”

Globally, EY reported revenues of $53.2 billion (€46 billion) for the fiscal year ending June 2025, an increase of 4 per cent on the previous year.