Business

Virgin Media Ireland cuts losses by 39% but still racks up €17.5m deficit

The group saw residential revenue decline as customer numbers dropped by almost 10,500 to 462,279

Virgin Media Ireland chief executive Tony Hanway. The company cut its losses by 39 per cent last year but still racked up a deficit of more than €17.5 million, the group’s latest accounts show.
Virgin Media Ireland chief executive Tony Hanway. The company cut its losses by 39 per cent last year but still racked up a deficit of more than €17.5 million, the group’s latest accounts show.
Colin Gleeson
Fri Oct 24 2025 - 11:322 MIN READ

Telecommunications company Virgin Media Ireland cut its losses by 39 per cent last year but still racked up a deficit of more than €17.5 million, the group’s latest accounts show.

The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of VMIE Group Holdings, which, together with its subsidiaries are collectively referred to as Virgin Media Ireland, which is in turn a wholly-owned subsidiary of billionaire John Malone’s cable group Liberty Global.

The company made a loss after tax of €17,589,000 in 2024, which was down from €29,054,000 in 2023. The group saw customer numbers drop by almost 10,500 to 462,279.

Revenue fell 3.5 per cent from €379.9 million to €366.7 million. Most of the loss came from a drop in residential revenue from €300.1 million to €287.2 million. Business revenue rose marginally to almost €39 million, while mobile revenue was down from €41.3 million to €40.5 million.

READ MORE

Workers unlikely to be the winners as new norm on working from home takes shape

What is the auto-enrolment pension scheme and what does it mean for you?

Why can’t I buy a small smartphone?

Figures for mortgage drawdowns with echoes of Celtic Tiger era

The company had net current liabilities of €228.7 million, up from €156.3 million the year before. Capital expenditure was down from €116.8 million to €93 million.

Cost of sales was €66.4 million, down from €74.9 million, while other operating expenses climbed from €248.9 million to €257.6 million. The directors did recommend payment of a dividend.

Revenues decline at Virgin Media TV ]

Virgin Media Ireland employed 681 people in the year, which represented a reduction of 13 in headcount. The company spent €51.7 million on staff, which was down from €57.9 million the year before.

Separately, a fall in promotions and sponsorships led to a decline in revenues at Virgin Media Television in 2024, a year in which the broadcaster’s managing director said “difficult decisions” had to be made due to a “challenging” advertising market.

Are plug-in hybrids just as polluting as petrol cars?

Listen | 28:18

Accounts filed on Thursday by the company behind the Virgin Media One channel reveal turnover fell by 1.6 per cent to €58.2 million last year.

Separate accounts for Channel 6 broadcasting, the company behind the Virgin Media Two channel, revealed an 11.1 per cent dip in revenues last year to €12.6 million.

The decline was “primarily due to a decrease in spot advertising booked through advertising agencies”, the directors said in a report attached to the accounts.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Colin Gleeson

Colin Gleeson

Colin Gleeson is an Irish Times reporter
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning