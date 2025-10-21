Bronto raises more than €12m in seed funding round

Irish-founded Bronto has raised $14 million (€12 million) in a seed funding round to help transform data logging for companies as they face the AI era.

The round was led by Cercano Management, with participation from Heavybit and Conviction Capital.

Bronto has built a proprietary log data platform that it says will reinvent logging for businesses who want to capitalise on artificial intelligence (AI), lowering costs and opening up new use cases for the log data they are collecting.

Log data is considered crucial to understanding systems, acting as a record of actions, errors and events.

However, logging can be expensive, forcing companies to make choices on the volume of data they put into these systems and affecting long-term storage.

This is where Bronto has found its niche, offering a single logging layer for organisations that is more cost effective but gives companies full coverage, and is easy to use.

The company was founded by serial entrepreneurs Noel Ruane, who set up Voysis before selling to Apple in 2020, and Trevor Parsons, the cofounder of LogEntries, which was subsequently acquired by Rapid7 in 2015.

“The shift to AI represents the biggest transformation in computing infrastructure requirements ever, but even pre-AI, logging solutions have not kept pace,” Mr Ruane said.

“Organisations continue to be forced into painful trade-offs: pay astronomical bills for ‘just-adequate’ retention, or delete critical data needed for debugging, security and compliance. And now, in an agentic world – where intelligence meets data – maintaining all of your log data has never been more critical for companies to leverage and reap the real benefits of AI.”

The company says is addressing a “critical infrastructure bottleneck”.

“Logging is fundamentally broken, unfit for the volume of data the AI era has brought, and Bronto fixes that,” cofounder Trevor Parsons said.

“Our team has a combined 150-plus years of experience building and operating proprietary log engines and platforms at global scale in both private, venture-backed and public companies.”

Bronto will use the proceeds of the funding round to support the expansion of its engineering function, building a go-to-market function.