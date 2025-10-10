Renewables generated 42% of electricity in September

Wind farms were the biggest source of renewable electricity in the month, accounting for 34 per cent of all electricity used. Photograph: iStock

Provisional data from the national grid operator EirGrid has indicated that 42 per cent of Ireland’s electricity was generated by renewable sources in September.

Wind farms were the biggest source of renewable electricity in the month, accounting for 34 per cent of all electricity used.

The total volume of electricity produced in September was also ahead of the same month last year, 920 gigawatt hours (GWh) compared to 776GWh in 2024.

Some 97GWh came from grid-scale solar in September, EirGrid said, around 4 per cent of the total.

Overall electricity system demand stood at 2715 GWh for September, up slightly from August as the weather turned colder and more blustery.

“Wind energy represented the vast majority of renewable generation last month, which demonstrates the continued importance of this source of electricity for the power system,” said Diarmaid Gillespie, director of system opartions at EirGrid.

“As we head towards the winter months, we expect the fuel mix to change, with wind generation being more dominant, and a marked increase in demand for electricity, particularly after daylight saving ends and the clock change at the end of October.”

In Tuesday’s budget, the Government announced an additional €3.5 billion in equity investment for EirGrid and the ESB, “to strengthen and upgrade our vital energy infrastructure”.