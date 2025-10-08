Profits grow beyond €850,000 at Joanne McNally’s entertainment firm

Lifetime profits have grown beyond €850,000 at Joanne McNally’s entertainment firm in advance of a slew of sold out shows across Ireland in November.

Prosecco Pig Limited is owned by Irish comedian, podcaster and writer Joanne McNally. The company made a profit of €181,500 in its financial year ending in December 2024, according to fresh accounts filed by the firm.

The company had previously generated €674,823 in profit from its founding in July 2022 to the end of December 2023.

The company’s director, who is Joanne McNally, received pay of €40,000, having made €20,000 the previous year. She was also owed €174,069 by the company at the end of its financial year, an increase of nearly €50,000 on the sum owed in 2023.

The company, which was owed just over €554,000 in 2023 from its debtors, is now owed just €5,600. However, its debts have grown from €354,000 by year end 2023, to nearly €510,000 – with most of it being owed to Revenue and Ms McNally.

Ms McNally was formerly the co-host of RTÉ’s Republic of Telly, but is best known for her stand-up comedy and role on the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, which she hosts with Irish presenter and media personality, Vogue Williams.

The podcast is based on the notion that friends give the best advice, with the duo giving listeners “100 per cent unqualified, unsubstantiated but up-front-and-honest advice” on their issues.

During the 2024 financial year, Ms McNally gave her final performance of her comedy show, the Prosecco Express at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in early January 2024.

She is performing a new comedy set, Pinotphile, as part of a year-long tour across the UK and Ireland which began in April.

A serial entrepreneur, Ms McNally also cofounded a clothing line called Anxious Preoccupied Limited in 2023, with its products stocked in Arnotts since September.

In its first annual accounts to year-end 2023, the company recorded a profit of €10,100 over seven months. McNally owns 50 per cent of the shares in the company, submissions to the Companies Registration Office show.