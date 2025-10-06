German Doner Kebab creates initial 150 jobs as it enters Irish market

German Doner Kebab (GDK) is to open its first restaurant in Ireland at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre at the end of November, marking the beginning of a nationwide expansion that will see the opening of up to 30 stores within the next decade.

The initial impact will generate 30 roles in Liffey Valley, and up to a further five stores and 150 roles across Ireland within the next year. The group plans to open up to 30 stores and create 1,000 jobs nationwide by 2035.

The company is aiming to build a “Gen-Z focussed” brand rooted in music, sport, and popular culture. Its menu features lean meats, toasted waffle bread, and handmade signature sauces.

There are over 170 GDK restaurants throughout the UK, Sweden, North America, and the Middle East. All are backed by the group’s primary investor, True and Hero Brands.

The Strava Group, fronted by owner Rickey Sharma, operates the Master franchise and leads the GDK growth strategy in Ireland.

Simon Wallis, chief executive of German Doner Kebab, said: “Our vision is to dominate the kebab category across Ireland and the world, in every neighbourhood – one kebab, done right, at a time.

“We value working with franchise partners who share and believe in our purpose to elevate the kebab experience.

“The Strava Group is already a successful partner in England and Scotland, with a deep understanding of the business operations. We look forward to continuing to work closely with them to fulfil the potential of the brand in Ireland.”

Rickey Sharma, director of the Strava Group, said the group sees “tremendous potential” in the Irish market.

“Our mission is to deliver the same high-quality food, distinctive style, and cultural connections that have made GDK a global success. Liffey Valley will be the launchpad for what we believe will be a strong and sustained nationwide presence.”