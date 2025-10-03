Dublin-based aparthotel operator Staycity buys prime London site

Staycity was established in 2004 by chief executive and co-founder Tom Walsh.

Dublin-based aparthotel operator Staycity Group is to acquire a prime site in London for the development of a Wilde aparthotel, the group’s boutique lifestyle brand.

Established in 2004, the company operates 6,500 rooms in 39 aparthotels across 20 cities, targeting business and leisure travellers.

The site on Blackfriars Road is a one-minute walk from Southwark underground station and close to London Waterloo, adjacent to the South Bank and landmarks including the Tate Modern, National Theatre, Borough Market, the London Eye and Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre.

“This is another milestone acquisition for our central London pipeline, bringing in-house development to five London sites with a combined gross development added of over £800 million (€917 million) as we focus on larger, prime projects,” said chief development officer Andrew Fowler.

Contracts were exchanged for an undisclosed sum with Swiss Life Asset Management, with JLL advising the seller. The group will work with London-based commercial property group Citygrove on the site.

Citygrove will oversee the ground-up project as development partner, continuing its partnership with Staycity, alongside EPR Architects. Construction is scheduled to start in June 2027, with completion anticipated in March 2030, subject to planning consent.

The proposed tower will rise to approximately 25 floors and, consistent with other Wilde properties, will feature bespoke interiors and areas for guests to relax, work, dine and socialise.

A ground-floor and mezzanine area will accommodate a lounge, cafe bar, shop and co-working area, while the studio and one-bed self-catering apartments will have fully-equipped kitchens with premium appliances.

The development “marks a strategic entry into Southwark, one of London’s fastest-developing central boroughs”, Mr Fowler said.

Staycity is currently signing some 2,000 keys a year across Europe for both its Staycity Aparthotels and Wilde brands. The privately held company has a contracted pipeline in excess of 4,500 additional rooms.