Business

Unemployment rate remains unchanged at 4.7%

Seasonally adjusted number of people classified as unemployed last month was 138,200

The unemployment rate was up from 4.1 per cent in September last year. Photograph: iStock
The unemployment rate was up from 4.1 per cent in September last year. Photograph: iStock
Eoin Burke-Kennedy
Wed Oct 01 2025 - 11:20

The State’s jobless rate remained unchanged at 4.7 per cent in September.

The headline rate was up from 4.1 per cent in September last year.

The latest data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed the seasonally adjusted number of people classified as unemployed was 138,200, compared with 138,600 in August.

The agency said there was an increase of 18,900 in the seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed in September 2025 when compared with September 2024.

READ MORE

French investor in €11.9m deal for south Dublin retail centre

Workday seeks occupier for Dublin docklands office in advance of move to new headquarters

How you are subsidising Ryanair and Aer Lingus

Global markets inch higher despite fears of US government shutdown

The youth unemployment rate was 12.2 per cent, up from a revised rate of 12.1 per cent in August.

The monthly unemployment rate for people aged 25-74 years was 3.6 per cent, unchanged from the rate in August 2025.

The unemployment rate here climbed to 4.9 per cent in July, a three-year high, but the lift was dismissed as statistical noise.

The shift represented “a mainly statistical aspect of the estimation process rather than providing any real-economy signal that Ireland’s labour market conditions have worsened in 2025,” Davy chief economist Kevin Timoney said.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Eoin Burke-Kennedy

Eoin Burke-Kennedy

Eoin Burke-Kennedy is Economics Correspondent of The Irish Times
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning