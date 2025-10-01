Unemployment rate remains unchanged at 4.7%

The unemployment rate was up from 4.1 per cent in September last year. Photograph: iStock

The State’s jobless rate remained unchanged at 4.7 per cent in September.

The headline rate was up from 4.1 per cent in September last year.

The latest data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed the seasonally adjusted number of people classified as unemployed was 138,200, compared with 138,600 in August.

The agency said there was an increase of 18,900 in the seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed in September 2025 when compared with September 2024.

The youth unemployment rate was 12.2 per cent, up from a revised rate of 12.1 per cent in August.

The monthly unemployment rate for people aged 25-74 years was 3.6 per cent, unchanged from the rate in August 2025.

The unemployment rate here climbed to 4.9 per cent in July, a three-year high, but the lift was dismissed as statistical noise.

The shift represented “a mainly statistical aspect of the estimation process rather than providing any real-economy signal that Ireland’s labour market conditions have worsened in 2025,” Davy chief economist Kevin Timoney said.