Exporters remain optimistic on overseas trade, survey finds

Most Irish exporters are optimistic about expansion over the next year despite ongoing challenges in global trade, a new survey has found.

The Enterprise Ireland data said 97 per cent of exporters expect to expand into new markets, while two-thirds believe their export sales will increase this year and 93 per cent are expecting growth in 2026.

It comes despite evidence of a dampening in demand among exporters for the second consecutive month in September, according to the latest AIB purchasing managers’ index.

Optimism is strongest in the technology and services sector where 70 per cent of Enterprise Ireland clients foresee an uplift in exports this year, followed by 60 per cent of industrial and life sciences firms.

Among the top targets in terms of markets for the companies are the euro zone, with the UK and US following.

However, a number of challenges were identified by Enterprise Ireland client companies, including global uncertainty due to regulations and tariffs, the cost of doing business and staff retention.

To help counter that, 98 per cent of businesses said they were taking steps to improve competitiveness. Almost 90 per cent said they are integrating or planning to integrate AI into their business operations.

Companies are divided on the potential impact of US tariffs, with 49 per cent expecting a negative impact. Exporters say they are responding by diversifying into new markets, securing new customers and reviewing supply chains.

“While Irish businesses are navigating trade policies changes, there is growing reason for optimism, and this is reflected in the results of Enterprise Ireland’s IMW survey,” Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Peter Burke, said. “It is encouraging to see that in response to geopolitical volatility, many Irish companies have accelerated their digital strategies and are expanding into new markets. These changes will enhance the productivity and competitiveness of Irish SMEs.”

Enterprise Ireland chief executive Jenny Melia said the optimism and ambition shown by Irish exporters was “hugely encouraging.”

“Almost every company we surveyed is taking action to strengthen competitiveness, and many see AI and digitalisation as key assets in winning new international business,” she said.

Enterprise Ireland is currently holding its International Markets Week to support client companies, with more than 2,000 one-to-one meetings taking place.